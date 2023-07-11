Susan Glasby knew she had work to do heading into the final round of the 100th West Virginia Women's Amateur golf tournament on Tuesday at Edgewood Country Club.
Glasby, who finished the first round of the 36-hole, rain-shortened tournament in fifth place with a 2-over-par 73 on Monday, was a different golfer Tuesday.
Glasby, of Chesapeake, Ohio, posted a 7-under 64 on the par-71 course in Tuesday's final round as she came from behind to earn a total score of 5-under 137, good for her second West Virginia Women's Amateur title in a row.
"I told my husband, Phil, from the very start this morning that I was just going to play hard and go at every pin and try and make every putt," Glasby said. "That was the plan. It didn't matter where I stood on the leaderboard today. It was just playing as hard as I could, and it just worked out."
Glasby topped runner-up Emily McLatchey, who led for a majority of the tournament, by a stroke as McLatchey posted a 4-under 138.
"I feel like I played really safe today," McLatchey said. "Especially at the beginning. I didn't really try to go at any crazy pins. I laid up on a bunch of the par-5s at the beginning. I was trying not to make a lot of big numbers and give myself chances for birdie. I did that all day. I was hitting my irons really well and I had a chance on almost every hole. I felt like I put good putts on my putter all day, but they just didn't want to go in today."
McLatchey, a Marshall golfer from Winter Park, Florida, shot 3-under on Monday to take a five-stroke lead over Glasby after one round. McLatchey shot 1-under on Tuesday, which allowed Glasby to get back into it.
Glasby said having experience winning the championship in the past helped, but she liked playing from behind.
"It helps chasing," Glasby said. "Especially when you have the experience. Once you've already done it, you find yourself chasing and you're behind. I was behind by a lot. I was behind by about five shots this morning. It was do or die."
Glasby did not bogey and tallied seven birdies in the final round. Two bogeys on the back nine sealed McLatchey's fate as Glasby surged through the final nine holes.
"It wasn't until 17 I looked at the leaderboard," Glasby said. "I kind of had an idea of where I might stand. You're looking back here and there and you're seeing what's going on. I just put the pedal to the metal and just try and make those putts. That's what it's all about here, is making those putts."
For McLatchey, the championship came down to one crucial putt.
McLatchey led until the 18th hole of the final round as she bogeyed on the 17th hole, while Glasby birdied on her final five holes of the tournament, and the players had the same score after 17 holes.
McLatchey, who was in the group behind Glasby's, had to birdie the 18th hole in order to tie Glasby and force a playoff.
McLatchey's birdie putt from about 10 feet lipped off the rim of the hole, securing victory for Glasby.
Glasby watched on from the practice green by the 18th hole as she clinched the title.
"I said to Phil, 'Let's get ready for a playoff,'" Glasby said. "That's what you expect. I was standing over here, so it was kind of hard to see, but I fully expected it to go in. You have to be ready to go back out there."
McLatchey said she'd been making that putt the entire tournament.
"It was about the same length that I had quite a bit today," McLatchey said. "I had one the same length for par. There were just some little sliders and I had been missing it a bit high. That one I tried to play it center-right and give it a little more speed, and I did, and it just fell slightly off. I knew I needed to make it, I just misread it."
McLatchey said nerves also came into play, but it was hard to beat Glasby's performance.
"There were just a little bit of nerves," McLatchey said. "Yesterday, I was just playing golf and doing what I normally do. Today, I did the same, but there's definitely this loom of winning a tournament. I tried really hard not to think about it. It wasn't at the forefront of my mind all day, but it's in your head somewhere.
"I didn't expect someone to go viciously low right at the end, but she did, and she played great and it happens. Make them beat you. Don't lose it yourself, and I can't say that I lost it. I just got beat. It sucks, but it happens."
Glasby didn't say if she will be back for the 101st Women's Am.
"I may be back next year," Glasby said. "We'll see what happens. We'll see what the rest of the year brings."