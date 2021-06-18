West Virginia Power reliever Jean Macia was one strike away from nailing down his fourth save in as many opportunities Friday night at Appalachian Power Park, but Gastonia's Mike Papi had other ideas.
On a 2-2 pitch with two outs and two runners on base and the Power clinging to a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth, Papi cracked his fifth home run of the season over the wall in right-center, giving the Honey Hunters a 9-7 lead.
The Power inched closer in the bottom of the ninth when Edwin Espinal led off with a solo home run, his second in as many nights, and had the tying runs on base with one out, but Scott Kelly grounded into a game-ending double play to finish off Gastonia's 9-8 win in front of an announced crowd of 1,922.
The loss dropped the Power (7-10) back into fourth place (last) in the Atlantic League's South Division, a half-game behind Gastonia (8-10) and six games behind division-leading Lexington (13-4), which has won six in a row and owns the league's best record.
Coming in, Macia (0-1) had been 3 for 3 in save situations and had allowed no runs and just one hit in four innings. He still hasn't let up an earned run, as an error by Power second baseman Alberto Callaspo, his second of the night, preceded Papi's go-ahead three-run blast. That was the last of the Power's four errors in the game, which led to five unearned runs.
The Power jumped on Gastonia starter Alexis Candelario for two runs in each of the first three innings, giving West Virginia a 6-0 lead. Rubi Silva hit his team-best sixth home run, a two-run shot in the bottom of the first, to get the Power started.
Teodoro Martinez added an RBI single in the second, when another Power run crossed on a bases-loaded fielder's choice off the bat of Jose Tabata, giving West Virginia a 4-0 lead.
The lead ballooned to 6-0 with another two-spot for the Power in the third inning. Alfonso Reda hit a sacrifice fly and another bases-loaded fielder's choice, this one off the bat of Kelly, extended West Virginia's margin.
Gastonia answered, though, with a three-run top of the fourth off Power starter Clinton Hollen, a 26-year-old right-handed Kentucky native who was making his first appearance for West Virginia. Two of the three runs in the frame were unearned as Hollon and Silva committed errors.
Hollon pitched four innings, allowing the three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
Gastonia tied the score at 6 with another three runs in the top of the sixth. Two walks, sandwiched around an RBI double by Jesus Sucre cut the Power lead to 6-4 and chased Eleardo Cabrera, who had pitched a scoreless fifth inning in relief of Hollon. The Power called on Mike Broadway to put out the fire, but he committed a balk and uncorked a wild pitch to even the score.
After Pat Young pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the Power, West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the frame when Martinez's one-out double scored Callaspo, putting the Power up 7-6.
Arcenio Leon, also making his Power pitching debut, preserved that lead when he retired the Honey Hunters in order in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for Gastonia's comeback in the ninth.
Bobby Scott (2-1) was credited with the win for the Honey Hunters, who were outhit 11-9 by the Power. Martinez went 3 for 5 and Espinal and Callaspo each added two hits for West Virginia.
The three-game series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, followed by the weekend finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.