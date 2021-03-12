Arik Sikula has already won one championship at Appalachian Power Park. Now he’ll have a chance to win another.
Sikula, who was named the West Virginia High School Player of the Year in 2006 while pitching South Charleston to a Class AAA state championship, was announced as one of five signings Friday by the West Virginia Power, which is embarking on its inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Now 32, Sikula has nine seasons of pro ball under his belt. He was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Marshall University in the 2011 draft (36th round), bounced around the affiliated minor leagues for five seasons and continued his baseball career outside the United States in remote places such as Australia, Mexico, Venezuela and Canada.
He planned to play in Italy in 2020, but that was short-circuited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sikula, who worked in sales during the offseason, was planning on a job in that field in Texas when Power manager Mark Minicozzi tracked him down and asked Sikula if we wanted to come back and play at Appalachian Power Park.
“I saw he was one of the guys from the Charleston area and reached out to him personally, hoping he’d be interested in coming home,” Minicozzi said. “He had just gotten the sales job and was on his way to Texas, but he said it would be a pleasure to play in Charleston.”
Sikula posted a 2-6 record with a 5.42 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) at Marshall in 2011. In five minor league seasons — including stops at Bluefield (Appalachian League), Vancouver (Northwest League), Lansing (Midwest League), New Hampshire (Eastern League) and Dunedin (Florida State League), Sikula compiled a 13-5 record and 2.63 ERA in 181 games, all in relief.
His best season came at Lansing in the Class A Midwest League in 2013, when he went 6-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 games.
Sikula’s name won’t be the only familiar one to Charleston baseball fans on the new Power roster. Also signed Friday was Edwin Espinal, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound first baseman who played for the Power in 2014, when he batted .283 with seven home runs and 71 RBIs in 122 games.
Espinal, a 27-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, advanced in the minor league ranks as high as Class AAA with Indianapolis (2017) and Toledo (2018) of the International League.
Other signings announced by the Power Friday are:
n Diego Moreno, a 33-year-old right-handed pitcher from Venezuela. Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Moreno made it to the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees in 2015 and also pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.
n Leonardo Reginatto, 30, is a native of Brazil and an infielder who was signed by Tampa Bay in 2009. His journey reached as high as Class AAA, playing four seasons at the highest level of the minor leagues in the Minnesota Twins organization.
n Yovan Gonzalez, 31, is a catcher signed by the Cincinnati Reds in 2009, advancing as high as Class AAA with Louisville in 2013. Gonzalez has been an Atlantic League mainstay for the past four seasons, playing in 310 games for the Somerset Patriots and batting .270 with eight home runs and 117 RBIs.