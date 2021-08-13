HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The West Virginia Power gave up two eighth-inning runs as it fell to the High Point Rockers 4-3 on Friday at Truist Point.
West Virginia moves 6-3 in the second half with the loss but stands alone at first place in the Atlantic League South Division. High Point is 4-5 and is in last place in the South Division.
High Point started the scoring in the bottom of the second as Stephen Cardullo hit a solo home run to make the score 1-0. However, the Power answered as Teodoro Martinez -- who is hitting .382 to lead the league -- drove in a run with a double to tie the game.
In the top of the fourth, Miles Williams gave the Power a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run, his seventh of the year.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jerry Downs drove in another run with a ground-rule double to make the score 3-2. Then, the Rockers posted a two-run eighth off an RBI double and RBI single to take the lead.
High Point relief pitcher Kyle Halbohn came in to close the door for the Rockers as he struck out Yovan Gonzalez and Nate Easley before getting Elmer Reyes to fly out and end the game.
The Power got another good starting pitching performance as Elih Villanueva went six innings allowing two runs off four hits. He struck out three in the no decision.
West Virginia and High Point continue their series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.