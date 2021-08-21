West Virginia shortstop Conner Kopach had a productive night at the place as the Power defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 8-3 on Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Kopach went 2 for 4 with a two-run double and a grand slam as he tallied six RBIs on the evening.
With the win, the Power moves to 9-7 in the second half and remains in third place in the Atlantic League South Division while the Barnstormers move to 8-6 and remain in first place in the North Division.
Lancaster took an early 2-0 lead, scoring a run in the first and second innings. However, West Virginia responded with two runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game as Kopach hit a two-run double.
The Power broke in open in the bottom of the fifth inning as Kopach hit a grand slam to give West Virginia a 6-2 lead. The homer was just Kopach's second of the season. In the bottom of the sixth, the Power added two more runs as Jimmy Paredes hit his sixth home run of the year -- a two-run shot -- to give West Virginia an 8-2. lead.
In the top of the eighth, Lancaster's Blake Allemand hit a solo home run, bringing the score to 8-3 in favor of the Power. That score went final.
West Virginia starting pitcher Arik Sikula had a solid outing as he pitched seven innings allowing two runs (one earned) off six hits. He struck out eight batters as he earned the victory and is now 6-7 on the season. Lancaster starting pitcher Nile Ball was the losing pitcher has he allowed 6 runs off 6 hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Power and the Barnstormers conclude their series on Sunday at Power Park with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.