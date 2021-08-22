Teodoro Martinez hit a walk off RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the West Virginia Power a 5-4 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.
West Virginia swept Lancaster, moves to 10-7 and is in third place in the Atlantic League South division. Lancaster is now 8-7 and is tied for first in the North Division.
Martinez was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Elmer Reyes was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run. After driving in six runs on Saturday night, Connor Kopach continued his good work at the plate as he went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
After a scoreless first inning, West Virginia jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The scoring was sparked by an RBI double by Kopach, followed by a three-run home run by Reyes.
In the top of the third, however, Lancaster struck back with three runs of its own off two RBI doubles and an RBI single to make the score 4-3 in favor of the Power.
The game was scoreless from then until the top of the ninth as Power reliever Mike Broadway came into the game to attempt to save it. After striking out Anderson De La Rosa to start the inning, Jake Hoover worked a walk and then stole second. He was then driven in by Cleuluis Rondon to tie the game at four and send the game into extras.
The Power's bullpen held off the Barnstormers in the top of the 10th and Martinez doubled to lead off the bottom of the 10th, giving the Power the walk off victory.
The Power will use its day off on Monday to travel to Southern Maryland where it will take on the Blue Crabs in a three-game series starting at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.