West Virginia starting pitcher Alexis Candelario delivered a Friday night gem against Gastonia.
The 39-year-old Dominican righthander pitched eight innings allowing only two hits and no runs striking out seven batters as the Power defeated the Honey Hunters 3-0 at Appalachian Power Park.
Candelario earned the win and moves to 1-4 on the season. The shutout was West Virginia's first of the season.
The Power is now 20-29 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while Gastonia is 22-28 and sits in third place in the division.
Edwin Espinal was the offensive leader of the night as he drove in all three of the game's runs going 2 for 3 at the plate.
West Virginia wasted no time getting on the board as Espinal drove in Teodoro Martinez with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Then, in the sixth, Espinal cushioned the Power's lead with a solo home run making the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the eighth, Espinal capped his night with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to give West Virginia a 3-0 lead it held to win the game.
Gastonia starting pitcher Alsis Herrera was the losing pitcher. He west 5 2/3 innings allowing nine hits and two earned runs.
West Virginia and Gastonia play game two of their three-game series on Saturday at Power Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.