The West Virginia Power suffered its fifth loss in a row on Tuesday as the team was blown out by a score of 13-1 on the road against Lexington.
The Power falls to 10-16 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while the Legends (19-7) remain at the top of the division.
Both teams got off to a quick start offensively as the Power took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first off a Jose Tabata RBI single. The Legends responded in the bottom of the frame as Courtney Hawkins hit a two-run home run to give the Legends the lead they wouldn't relinquish.
In the bottom of the second, Roberto Baldoquin added to Lexington's run total with a solo home run. The Legends broke things open the bottom of the fifth as Brandon Phillips hit an RBI double and Hawkins hit his second two-run home run of the game to give Lexington a 6-1 lead.
The Legends added four runs in the seventh with continued use of the long ball as D.J.Peterson hit a solo home run, Baldoquin hit an RBI triple and Ben Aklinski hit a two-run shot to give Lexington a 10-1 lead.
Lexington capped its night at the plate with three runs in the eighth off a Power wild pitch and two RBI singles to take a 13-1 lead which became the final.
For th Legends, Hawkins was the offensive leader of the night as he went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two home runs. Cole Sturgeon went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, Phillips went 1 for 4 with an RBI, Baldoquin went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Aklinski went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.
Lexington starting pitcher J.J. Hoover went 6 2/3 innings allowing one earned run off six hits and he struck out three and walked two. He earned the win and is now 1-0 with an ERA of 1.69.
Power starting pitcher Arik Sikula had a rough outing as he gave up six earned runs off eight hits in five innings of work. He got the loss and is 2-4 with an ERA of 4.62.
The Power and the Legends face off again on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.