The West Virginia Power led 4-1 before allowing six runs in the seventh inning in falling 7-5 on the road against Southern Maryland Wednesday.
West Virginia moves to 11-8 and remains in third place in the Atlantic League South Division as its four game winning streak come to an end. Southern Maryland moves to 9-8 and is tied for first place in the North Division.
West Virginia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second off an Elmer Reyes two-run single. Southern Maryland responded with a run in the bottom of the frame to make the score 2-1.
Then, West Virginia added a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.
Power starting pitcher Elih Villanueva pitched six solid innings, allowing just one earned run. He was replaced by Joe Testa to begin the seventh inning, who got the first two Southern Maryland hitters out.
Testa (0-3), though, then allowed a single, walk, and back-to-back doubles by Zach Collier and David Harris to tie the game 4-4. After another walk, Josh McAdams hit a three run homer off of West Virginia reliever Junior Rincon giving the Blue Crabs a 7-4 lead.
The Power tried to mount a rally in the top of the eighth as Olmo Rosario hit an RBI single, but that was all the Power mustered up and the score went final at 7-5.
Alberto Callaspo and Reyes both had two hits for the Power, as did Miles Williams, who doubled, and hit a solo home run.
West Virginia and Southern Maryland have split the first two games of a three game series. The rubber match is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.