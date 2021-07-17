The West Virginia Power snapped a six-game losing streak by defeating the Gastonia Honey Hunters 12-7 on Saturday at CaroMont Health Park.
The Power moves to 18-26 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while the Honey Hunters are in third place in the division with a record of 19-25.
After defeating West Virginia 16-1 in the series opener on Friday, it looked like more of the same for the Honey Hunters' bats as they scored two runs in the first and two runs in the second to take a 4-0 lead over the Power.
However, unlike the rout on Friday, West Virginia's bats responded with a four-run top of the third to even the score. Teodoro Martinez and Alberto Callaspo both had RBI doubles in the inning.
Josh Sale homered in the bottom of the third to give the Honey Hunters the lead again but West Virginia bats once again responded.
In the top of fifth, West Virginia erupted for five runs. The scoring started when Callaspo had his second two-run double of the game to give the Power a 6-5 lead. Callaspo was 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the game. Then, Edwin Espinal hit a three-run home run -- his fourth of the season -- to give the Power a 9-5 lead.
Gastonia scored a run in the bottom of the fifth but West Virginia responded with three unanswered runs -- one in the sixth and two in the seventh. After the Honey Hunters scored in the bottom of the seventh, the final two innings of the game were scoreless and the Power took the 12-7 victory.
West Virginia reliever Eleardo Cabrera was the winning pitcher and Gastonia starting pitcher Alsis Herrera was the losing pitcher.
West Virginia and Gastonia wrap up their three-game series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 4:50 p.m.