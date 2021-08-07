The West Virginia Power continued its good second-half start as it defeated the York Revolution 6-5 on Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
With the win, West Virginia moves to 3-1 in the second half and is tied for first place in the Atlantic League South Division with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. York is now 1-3 in the second half and is in last place in the Atlantic League South Division.
For the second night in a row, West Virginia got off to a quick start at the plate, as the Power scored three runs in the bottom of the first.
York starting pitcher Joey Lara got off to a rough start as he started his outing with a walk to Connor Myers, then he hit Teodoro Martinez with a pitch before walking Alberto Callaspo to load the bases with no one out. Lara then walked Edwin Espinal and the Power took a 1-0 lead.
Then, Rymer Liriano singled to drive in Martinez and Elmer Reyes hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Callaspo and give the Power a 3-0 lead.
After three scoreless innings, York scored its first run of the game in the top of the fifth.
West Virginia answered right back with an Callaspo sacrifice fly to give the Power a 4-1 lead. West Virginia added another run in the bottom of the seventh and was up 5-1 and looked to be cruising.
That was, however, until the Revolution scored four runs in the top eighth to tie the game at five.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth when Ben Farias bunted and York third basement Josue Herrera made an errant throw to allow Reyes to score and give the Power a 6-5 win.
West Virginia got another solid start on the mound, this time from Elih Villanueva, who went six innings allowing one earned run off five hits in the no decision. Power reliever Mike Broadway got the victory and is now 2-1. York reliever Alberto Rodriguez was the losing pitcher.
West Virginia and York conclude their three-game series on Sunday at APP with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.