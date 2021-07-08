The West Virginia Power defeated the York Revolution 6-5 on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park and won the three-game series.
With the win the, Power moves to 16-20 and is by itself in third place in the Atlantic League South Division. York moves to 16-22 and is last in the Atlantic League North Division.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, West Virginia took the lead in the bottom of the third as Scott Kelly drive in James Harris on a sacrifice fly to make the score 1-0.
The Power added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs in the frame. The rally started with a Rubi Silva bases-loaded walk. Then, Elmer Reyes scored on a fielding error. Later in the inning, an error cost the Revolution two runs as Justin Henle and Silva later scored off an errant throw and the Power took a 5-0 lead.
Later in the game, though, the Revolution matched the Power with five unanswered runs -- four in the sixth, one in the eighth -- to tie the game.
The Power looked primed to take the lead back in the bottom of the eighth as two batters walked to start the inning and put runners on second and third. Both runners advanced on a flyout and Elmer Reyes singled to drive in Teodoro Martinez giving the Power a 6-5 lead.
In the top of the ninth, West Virginia reliever Arcenio Leon slammed the door and earned his first save of the season.
Despite the blown save, Edwin Quirarte was credited with the win on the mound as he went two innings allowing a run, a hit and a walk. He moves to 3-0 on the season. York's Andry Cuevas was the losing pitcher and he is now 0-1. In one inning of work, he allowed a run off one hit and three walks.
West Virginia hits the road for a weekend series at Southern Maryland. The Power and the Blue Crabs will face off in game one which is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Friday.