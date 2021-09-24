HIGH POINT, N.C. — The West Virginia Power used a three-run seventh inning to earn a 5-3 win over the High Point Rockers Friday night at Truist Point.
The win marks West Virginia’s fourth win in a row as it moves to a second-half record of 29-17, good for a 11/2-game lead over High Point in the Atlantic League’s South Division second-half standings.
Power starting pitcher Arik Sikula (10-7) was solid as he went six innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and he struck out three.
High Point starter Craig Stem (4-10) got the loss after going 6 1/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on nine hits.
Scott Kelly was West Virginia’s offensive leader as he went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Teodoro Martinez went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Yovan Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
High Point took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second but West Virginia responded with an run of its own in the top of the third as Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Gonzalez.
After three scoreless innings, the Power broke things open with three runs in the top of the seventh. Gonzalez doubled to drive in Edwin Espinal making the score 2-1, then Kelly hit a two-run double to make it 4-1.
High Point got a run back in the bottom of the seventh to cut the deficit 4-2, but West Virginia answered with a run on a Kelly groundout in the top of the ninth to make it 5-2.
Power closer Mike Broadway allowed a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth but that was all he allowed and the score went final at 5-3.
West Virginia and High Point continue their series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Truist Point.