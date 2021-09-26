HIGH POINT, N.C. — The West Virginia Power out slugged the High Point Rockers 8-6 on Sunday evening at Truist Point to clinch the series sweep and win its fifth straight game.
The Power improved 31-17 in the Atlantic League’s second half and upped its lead over High Point (27-20) in the South Division standings to 31/2 games. West Virginia has 13 regular season games remaining on its schedule.
Olmo Rosario was the hero at the plate as he went 2 for 4 with four RBIs off a go ahead grand slam in the top of the fifth inning. Scott Kelly was 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Power starting pitcher Joe Testa was the the winning pitcher (5-3) as he pithed five innings allowing three earned runs off six hits and he struck out six.
Jheyson Manzueta was the losing pitcher (0-1) as he pitched 41/3 innings allowing seven runs (four earned) off seven hits. He struck out five Power batters.
High Point took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but West Virginia got one of those runs back in the top of the second off a Francisco Arcia sacrifice fly.
Then, the Power took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second as two runners scored off a Stephen Cardullo fielding error.
It didn’t take High Point long to tie it as Jerry Downs hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third.
However, West Virginia busted the game open in the top of the fifth as Rosario hit a grand slam. West Virginia added a run in the sixth and staved off a three-run High Point rally in the bottom of the sixth to come away with thee 8-6 victory.
West Virginia has Monday off before it returns home for a four-game series against Long Island. The series begins with a doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader starts a 5:05 p.m.