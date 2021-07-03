The West Virginia Power took the first game of a Saturday doubleheader by beating the Lexington Legends 7-2 at Appalachian Power Park.
West Virginia moved to 13-16 and, for the moment, a half-game out of last place in the Atlantic League South Division, while Lexington moved to 19-10 and remains in first place in the South.
The Power got off to a hot start in the seven-inning game with two runs in the bottom if the first as Rymer Liriano drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly. Edwin Espinal followed with an RBI single to give the Power a 2-0 lead.
Lexington responded in the top of the second with an RBI single off the bat of Pete Yorgen to make the score 2-1 in favor of West Virginia, but that’s all the Legends mustered in the inning.
In the bottom of the third, West Virginia posted another two-run frame to take a 4-1 lead. Scott Kelly started the third-inning scoring with a solo home run and Liriano drove in his second run of the day with an RBI single to center field.
After the Legends added a run on the top of the fourth, the Power broke the game open in the bottom of the frame as Teodoro Martinez hit a three-run double to give West Virginia a 7-2 lead it didn’t relinquish. Both teams went scoreless for the remainder of the game.
West Virginia’s top five hitters in the lineup combined for six of its 10 hits and all seven RBIs. Kelly went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Martinez went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, Jimmy Paredes 1 for 4, Liriano 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Edwin Espinal 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Power starting pitcher Manny Corpas earned the win with five innings of work, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He moved to 1-1. Lexington starter Devontae Glenn got the loss as he allowed seven earned runs off five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
The second game of the doubleheader concluded after print deadline for Sunday’s paper.
West Virginia and Lexington conclude their series Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at Power Park.