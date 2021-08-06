The West Virginia Power defeated the York Revolution 8-2 on Friday night at Appalachian Power Park to improve to 2-1 in the second half and share a top spot in the Atlantic League South Division.
York moves to 1-2 and is in last place in the Atlantic League North Division.
West Virginia wasted no time at the plate as the Power scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Teodoro Martinez singled with one out and Alberto Callaspo subsequently doubled to drive in Martinez. Edwin Espinal then doubled to drive in Callaspo and make it 2-0 before Miles Williams singled to drive in Espinal for the third run of the inning.
After a scoreless second and third, York got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth, however, West Virginia blew the game open with a five-run inning. Rymer Liriano doubled to drive in Martinez and Callaspo. Then, with runners on second and third, Miles Williams homered to left and gave the Power an 8-1 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Williams has been productive at the plate of late. In his last three games, he was 5 for 11 with nine RBIs and was 2 for 4 with four RBIs on Friday. Martinez went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Espinal was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Power starting pitcher David Kubiak earned the win and is now 1-3 on the season. He went six full innings allowing two earned runs off three hits. He struck out six and his ERA is now 4.50. York starting pitcher Duke Von Schamann was the losing pitcher as he also pitched six full innings but gave up eight earned runs of 12 hits.
West Virginia and York continue their three-game series on Saturday at APP with first pitch set for 7:05 pm.