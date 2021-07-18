The West Virginia Power dropped its series finale against the Gasonia Honey Hunters by a score of 15-7 on Sunday at CaroMont Health Park.
West Virginia has lost six of its last seven games, moves to 18-27 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while the Honey Hunters are in third place in the division with a record of 20-25.
Power pitchers gave up 38 total runs in the three-game series.
Unlike the first two games of the series, West Virginia got on the board first with two runs in the top of the first as Teodoro Martinez hit a two-run home run.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Gastonia’s Jason Rogers hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Honey Hunters a 3-2 lead. Gastonia tacked on another run in the inning to take a 4-2 lead, a lead it didn’t relinquish.
Gastonia went on to score six unanswered runs — three in the second, three in the fourth — to take a 10-2 lead.
The Power put together a five-run rally in the top of the seventh to make the score 10-7 in favor of the Honey Hunters but that’s all West Virginia mustered up. The Honey Hunters scored five unanswered runs — two in the seventh and three in the eighth — to take a 15-7 lead which became final.
Gastonia starting pitcher Austin Glorius was glorious on the mound as he pitched six innings allowing two earned runs off seven hits to move to a record of 2-2.
West Virginia starting pitcher Manny Corpas was shelled as he allowed 10 runs off 10 hits in four innings pitched as he suffered the loss and moves to 1-2.
The Power has an off day on Monday before starting a road series against the York Revolution on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.