GASTONIA, N.C. -- The West Virginia Power fell to the Gastonia Honey Hunters by a score of 13-11 on Tuesday at CaroMont Health Park in a game that was called official after six full innings due inclement weather.
With the loss, the Power has dropped four straight games, moves to a second half record 7-5 and is in second place in the Atlantic League South Division. Gastonia is now 8-4 and stands alone atop the South Division.
Alberto Callaspo was 2-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs and moved his batting average up to .383 which is leading the league. Teodoro Martinez was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and has a batting average of .373, good for second place in the league. Edwin Espinal led the team offensively in the game as he went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
West Virginia took the league in the top of the first with a run off a Callaspo single. However, in the bottom of the first, Gastonia's Jake Skole hit a three-run home run to give the Honey Hunters a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Gastonia added to its lead with two runs off a home run and RBI double to bring the score to 5-1.
The Power battled, though, and scored four runs in the top of the third to tie the game. Gastonia answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-5 lead.
For the second straight innings, the Power fought back and, this time, took the lead as it scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Olmo Rosario drove in two runs with a single and Honey Hunters starting pitcher Austin Glorius threw a wild pitch allowing Espinal to score and giving West Virginia took the 8-7 lead.
The back and forth affair between the teams continued in the bottom of the fourth as Gastonia got those three runs right back to take a 10-8 lead.
West Virginia remained persistent, though, and put up a strong fight as it posted another three-run frame in the top of the fifth as Espinal hit a bases-clearing, three-run double to give the Power an 11-10 lead.
The Honey Hunters had more fight than the Power, though, as they got three runs right back for the second time in the game to take a 13-11 lead that went final as rain drenched CaroMont Health Park.
Both starting pitchers were touched up in the game. Power starting pitcher Alexis Candelario went three innings allowing nine runs (five earned) off eight hits and five walks in the no decision.
Gastonia starting pitcher Austin Glorius, was not so glorious this time around against the Power as he lasted just four innings allowing eight runs (seven earned) off 10 hits and three walks.
Power reliever Mike Broadway was the losing pitcher and he his now 2-2 while Gastonia reliever Kaleb Earls was the winning pitcher and is now 5-1.
West Virginia and Gastonia continue their series on Wednesday at CaroMont Health Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:50 p.m.