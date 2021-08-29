LANCASTER, Pa. — The West Virginia Power fell to the Lancaster Barnstormers 11-1 on Sunday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
The Power dropped the series in the loss and moves to a second-half record of 12-11 and remains in third place in the Atlantic League South Division. Lancaster moves to 11-10 which is good for second place in the North Division.
Lancaster starting pitcher Cameron Gann was effective and earned the win (1-0) as he pitched five innings allowing no runs off three hits. He struck out 11 Power hitters in the effort.
West Virginia starting pitcher was the losing pitcher (1-1) as he went three innings allowing two hits and one earned run. The Power’s bullpen took over in the fourth and the seven pitchers combined to give up 10 runs off nine hits, walking five batters.
After the first two innings went scoreless, Lancaster jumped out to a five-run lead with a run in the third and four runs in the fourth.
The Power responded with a run of its own in the top of the sixth as Olmo Rosario hit a solo home run.
The Barnstormers, however, never looked back as they scored six more unanswered runs — four in the seventh and two in the eighth — to take an 11-1 lead which went final.
West Virginia was outhit 11-5 and the Power committed four errors on the day. West Virginia is off on Monday and as it travels to Lexington for a three-game series against the Legends starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.