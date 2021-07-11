The West Virginia Power dropped its series finale against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs by a score of 2-1 on Sunday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland.
The Power mustered just three hits against Southern Maryland staring pitcher Kolten Mahoney. Mahoney pitched eight innings of one-run ball as he stuck out seven West Virginia batters. He moved to a record of 3-1 with the victory.
West Virginia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third with a sac fly off the bat of Scott Kelly to drive in Dominic Bethancourt.
In the bottom of the frame, two Power errors aided the Blue Crabs in scoring a run. Micahael Baca reached first on a Bethancourt fielding error. He then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Alfonso Reda. After Kent Blackstone walked, Baca scored on a fielder’s choice put in play by Dario Pizzano to tied the game.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth when Baca singled to lead off the innings. Pizzano then moved him to second with a single of his own to advance Baca to second. Baca eventually scored the go ahead run on a fielder’s choice.
Southern Maryland closer Matos slammed the door in the top of the ninth for his eighth save of the season.
West Virginia starting pitcher Bret Clarke had a solid outing. He went five innings allowing three hits and one run (unearned) to the tune of four strikeouts. He got the no-decision. West Virginia reliever Edwin Quirarte was the losing pitcher and is now 3-1. He allowed a run (unearned) on two hits and struck out two.
The Power has an off day Monday before a road series against Long Island beginning on Tuesday a 6:35 p.m.