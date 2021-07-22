The West Virginia Power took the York Revolution to extra innings but York walked it off in the bottom of the 10th to defeat West Virginia 5-4 on Thursday at PeoplesBank Park.
West Virginia moved to 19-29 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division and York moved to 22-28 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League North Division.
The Power took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first with two RBI singles from Rymer Liriano and Edwin Espinal.
The Revolution, however, went on to score four unanswered runs. York scored its first run of the game off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. York took the lead in the bottom of the sixth with two runs and tacked on another in the bottom of the seventh tp make the score 4-2.
It looked like West Virginia was out for the count as it headed to the ninth down two runs, but after Nate Easley walked and Connor Myers singled, Scott Kelly laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third for Teodoro Martinez. Martinez singled to center to drive in both runs and tie the game at 4.
York was held scoreless in the bottom of the ninth and the game went to extra innings.
In the bottom of the tenth inning, York pinch runner Issac Sanchez -- who started the inning on second base per the extra inning rule -- advanced to third on a passed ball and subsequently scored on a wild pitch to give the Revolution a 5-4 win.
West Virginia starting pitcher Joe Harris was solid on the mound as he went five innings allowing five hits and three runs. He got the no decision. Power reliever Emmanuel Rosario was the losing pitcher. He went a third of an inning allowing an unearned run. York reliever Eduardo Rivera was the winning pitcher as he pitched a perfect inning.
West Virginia and York wrap their series up on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.