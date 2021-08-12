The West Virginia Power closed out its series against the Gastonia Honey Hunters with a 7-3 win on Thursday at CaroMount Health Park.
With the win, West Virginia moves to a 6-2 record in the Atlantic League's second half and is the standalone leader of the South Division. Gastonia is now 5-3 and is a game back from the Power in second in the South Division.
Teodoro Martinez continued his stellar work at the plate as he was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. He continues to lead the league in batting average with a .384 mark.
Gastonia got off to a quick start on offense as Michael Osinski hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first to give the Honey Hunters a 1-0 lead.
The Power evened the score in the top of the third as Edwin Espinal drove in a run with a double. However, Gastonia once again pulled ahead in the bottom of the third with a run off a single. The Honey Hunters tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 3-1.
The Power stormed back in the top of the fifth as it scored three runs to take a 4-3 lead. It started with a Rymer Liriano bases-loaded walk and Yovan Gonzalez hit a two-run go ahead single.
West Virginia began to consistently score after that as the Power scored a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to make the score 7-3 which eventually became final.
Good pitching has helped the Power get off to a hot start and tonight's game featured good pitching on West Virginia's part. Power starter David Kubiak went seven innings allowing three runs off five hits. He got the win and is now 2-3. West Virginia pitching held Gastonia scoreless from the fifth inning on.
The Power remains in the state of North Carolina for its next series as it travels to High Point to take on the Rockers in a weekend series. The first game of the series is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m.