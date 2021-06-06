West Virginia Power lost to Lexington 10-7 on Saturday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark and the Legends completed the three-game weekend sweep of the Power.
Power starting pitcher Tristan Roberts had a rough start to the game as he walked in two runs and balked in another to give the Legends a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Power got two runs back in the top of the second off a sacrifice fly and an RBI single but the Legends clapped back in the bottom of the third with four runs, including an RBI double from former Cincinnati Red Brandon Phillips to make the score 7-2.
Alberto Callaspo hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth to make the score 7-4, but the Legends had another three-run inning in the bottom of the sixth to male the score 10-4.
West Virginia scored a run in the seventh and two runs in the eighth but it wasn’t enough and the Legends held on to win.
Roberts was the losing pitcher as he went 2 1/3 innings allowing six earned runs off two hits and nine walks. T’yRelle Harris got the win after he went two innings allowing two hits and two earned runs.
West Virginia has an off day on Monday before taking on Lexington at home in a three-game series starting on Tuesday at Power Park.