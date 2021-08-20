The West Virginia Power overcame an eight-run deficit to edge the Lancaster Barnstormers 11-10 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The Power moves to a second-half record of 8-7 and sits in third place in the Atlantic League's South Division. Lancaster slips to 8-5, but the Barnstormers still lead the North Division.
Lancaster scored eight runs over the first four innings, highlighted by Blake Allemand's grand slam to right field in the top of the second.
The Power finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth, using RBI doubles from Dominic Bethancourt and Jimmy Paredes to plate three runs.
West Virginia cranked up its offense in the sixth as Miles Williams and Nate Easley each hit two-run bombs and Edwin Espinal and Olmo Rosario both singled in a run to give the Power a 9-8 edge.
Lancaster notched two runs in the seventh, but West Virginia answered again as Connor Kopach drove in Alfonso Reda on a sacrifice fly to center and Paredes tallied another RBI double to the Power back on top 11-10.
The West Virginia bullpen allowed just one hit over the final two innings to seal the win.
The Power's Max Povse got the win, allowing one hit and striking out one in one inning.
Easley and Paredes each finished with three hits and two RBIs.
West Virginia and Lancaster resume their series Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Power Park.