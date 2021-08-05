The West Virginia Power fell to the Gastonia Honey Hunters 10-9 in 10 innings on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
West Virginia and Gastonia are now 1-1 and share a second-place spot in the Atlantic League South Division.
West Virginia took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first as Alberto Callaspo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Miles Williams drove in a run on a fielder's choice. The Power extended its lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the second when Teodoro Martinez drove an RBI single to center field.
Gastonia responded with six unanswered runs -- five in the fifth, one in the sixth -- to take a 6-3 lead.
West Virginia tied it up at six in the bottom of the sixth with three runs off a Nate Easley three-run home run and an Edwin Espinal bases-loaded walk.
However, Gastonia's Michael Osinki hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to give the Honey Hunters a 7-6 lead.
It looked like the Honey Hunters had the game in the bag as they got Yovan Gonzalez to a two-strike count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Gonzalez doubled to drive in Joe Quinones and tie the game.
One run was all the Power got in the ninth so the game went to extra innings.
In the top of the 10th, Gastonia scored three runs to take a 10-7 lead but the Power still had another at-bat in the bottom of the frame.
In the bottom of the 10th, Connor Myers hit a two-run home run to make the score 10-9 in favor of the Honey Hunters. However, Gastonia got the final three outs without allowing another run and walked away with the win.
Power starting pitcher Arik Sikula got off to a solid start as he didn't allow a run in his first four innings pitched, things fell apart for him in the fifth though as he allowed five runs. He went 5 1/3 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in the no decision.
West Virginia begins its weekend series with the York Revolution on Friday at APP. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.