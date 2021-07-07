The West Virginia Power rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the York Revolution by a score of 11-10 on Wednesday at Appalachian Power Park.
With the win, West Virginia moves to 15-20 and remains tied with Gastonia for last in the Atlantic League South Division.
In the first inning, the Revolution took a 1-0 lead after Melky Mesa scored on an Elmer Reyes fielding error. Then, a two-run home run off the bat of Carlos Castro put the Revolution in front 3-0. West Virginia had three errors in the inning.
The Power responded with six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Reyes singled to center field to drive in Alberto Callaspo and Connor Myers singled to center to drive in Reyes for the first two runs. Then, Scott Kelly hit a two-run single to give West Virginia a 4-3 lead. Jose Tabata doubled in Kelly to extend the lead and Teodoro Martinez walked with the bases loaded to give West Virginia its sixth run of the inning.
York didn't go away, though, as the Revolution went on to score seven unanswered runs -- two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh -- to take a 10-6 lead.
West Virginia looked to have its back against the wall as York's relievers held the Power scoreless from the third to the ninth as West Virginia erupted for five runs to earn the walk off victory.
After West Virginia loaded the bases, Dominic Bethancourt walked with the bases loaded and Justin Henle scored to make the score 10-7. Jimmy Paredes then drove Myers in with a sacrifice fly. Then, with runners on second and third, Martinez hit a two-run single to tie the game at 10 and put West Virginia within a run of winning the game.
That run game when Reyes singled to drive in Paredes and give West Virginia a 11-10 victory.