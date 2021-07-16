The West Virginia Power lost to the Gastonia Honey Hunters 16-1 on Friday at CaroMont Health Park.
West Virginia moves to 17-26 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while Gastonia moves to 19-24 and is in third place in the South Division.
The Honey Hunters began hunting for runs in the bottom of the second inning as they scored eight runs off three hits to take an 8-0 lead. Gastonia added to its lead in the bottom of the third with two runs off a hit to make the score 10-0 in favor of the Honey Hunters.
The Power picked up its first and only run of the game in the top of the fourth when Miles Williams hit his first home run of the season to make the score 10-1.
Gastonia continued to produce on offense in the bottom of the fifth as it scored four more runs to make the score 14-1.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Honey Hunters scored their final two runs to give them the 16-1 lead.
Gastonia outhit West Virginia 13-3 and West Virginia committed four errors.
Gastonia starting pitcher AJ Merkel earned the win after pitching six innings of two-hit, one-run ball as he moved to a record of 3-2.
West Virginia starting pitcher Bret Clarke was the losing pitcher as he went 1 1/3 innings allowing seven runs (six earned) on four hits and two walks.
West Virginia and Gastonia play the second game of the series on Saturday at 6:50 p.m.