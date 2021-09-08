LEXINGTON, Ky. — The West Virginia Power split its Wednesday doubleheader against the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
The Power moves to 19-13 and is a game back from Atlantic League South Division leader High Point (19-11).
Because the second game was a makeup of a first-half postponed game, it counts toward the first-half standings and has no bearing on the second-half standings. The Power lost the first game 19-6, meaning West Virginia’s first-half record is 22-35 and Lexington’s is 33-25.
In the second game, West Virginia was more prosperous as the Power defeated the Legends 6-2. The Power's offense was led by a Connor Kopach grand slam -- his second home run of the day -- giving him five RBIs on the day.
Power starting pitcher Joe Testa was the winning pitcher as he went six innings allowing two runs off six hits. He's now 2-3. Lexington starter Davis Feldman was the losing pitcher (0-2), as he went 6 1/3 innings allowing six runs off eight hits.
After a scoreless first inning, Kopach put the Power on the board with his grand slam to make the score 4-0. The Legends got two of those runs back in the fifth but West Virginia scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh to make the score 6-2.
Lexington blasted five home runs off Power pitchers in the first game, including number 22 on the year for Ben Aklinski and the 20th of the season for both Keon Barnum and Courtney Hawkins. Michael Choice had four of the Legends’ 22 hits.
Kopach and Miles Williams led the Power offensively. Kopach went 2 for 4 with a home run on the first pitch of the game and two runs scored and Williams went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Olmar Rosario also homered for West Virginia.
Power starting pitcher Emmanuel Rosario (0-3) was roughed up as he went 21/3 innings, allowing 10 runs off eight hits and four walks. Lexington starting pitcher Eli Garcia (5-2) was the winning pitcher as he allowed six runs (five earned) off nine hits in the complete game (seven innings).
Lexington exploded for nine runs in the third and eight in the fourth to erase the Power’s early lead. After adding a run in the fifth, Lexington’s scoring barrage was over. West Virginia scored a run in the fourth and a run in the seventh but the score went final at 19-6.
After game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader, West Virginia and Lexington complete their series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.