The West Virginia Power got off to a strong second-half start on Wednesday as it defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 14-3 at Appalachian Power Park.
Because the Atlantic League second half has commenced, all teams went into Wednesday with an 0-0 record. Meaning, after the win the Power moves to 1-0 and shares a top spot in the South Division. Gastonia moves to 0-1.
Shortstop Elmer Reyes led the Power offensively as he went 3 for 5 an RBI single and ans two RBI doubles. Designated hitter Miles Williams also had a strong night as he went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Rymer Liriano went 3 for five with 2 RBIs and four runs scored and Yovan Gonzalez went 4 for 5 with an RBI. Edwin Espinal went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
In all, the Power tallied 19 hits compared to Gastonia's seven.
Gastonia tool the lead in the top of the second with two runs but the Power responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. Then in the bottom of the third, the Power scored four runs to make the score 5-2.
The Honey Hunters added their third run in the top of the fourth to make the score 5-3, but West Virginia posted another four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. It was all Power from there as West Virginia scored four more in the sixth and its 14th and final run came in the seventh to make the score 14-3.
Power starting Pitcher Alexis Candelario was solid as he pitched seven innings allowing 3 earned runs off five hits as he earned the win and is now 2-5. Gastonia starting pitcher Alsis Herrera was roughed up as he went 3 1/3 innings allowing 8 runs (five earned) off 10 hits as he got the loss.
West Virginia and Gastonia finish up their series on Thursday at 7:05 at APP.