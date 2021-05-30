Rubi Silva hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning which proved to be enough for the West Virginia Power to overcome the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs by a score of 4-2 on Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.
The Blue Crabs (1-2) struck first in the first inning. After Kent Blackstone doubled to right field and advanced to third on a fielding error by Silva, Dario Pizzano drove in Blackstone with a fielder’s choice.
Silva later redeemed himself with his second home run of the season to give the Power (2-1) a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the team added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh as Scott Kelly drove a two-run single to center field.
Aside from the fielding error, the Power played solid defense supplemented by a strong performance by starting pitcher Elih Villanueva. The 34-year-old righthander allowed one hit, one walk no earned runs and struck out nine in six innings of work. He earned the win and is now 1-0 on the season.
For the Blue Crabs, starting pitcher Brandon Barker allowed 2 earned runs off five hits, one walk and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings. Barker was the losing pitcher and moved to 0-1 on the season.
With the win, the Power secure at least a series split, as it goes for a series win over Southern Maryland on Monday at 1:05 p.m.