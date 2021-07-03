The West Virginia Power won both games of Saturday's doubleheaders against the Lexington Legends at Appalachian Power Park.
The Power won the first game 7-2 in seven innings and used a walk off single off the bat of Rymer Liriano to win the second game 5-4 in eight innings.
West Virginia moved to 14-16 and is in third place in the Atlantic League South Division, while Lexington moved to 19-11 and remains in first place in the South.
The Power got off to a hot start in the first game with two runs in the bottom if the first as Liriano drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly. Edwin Espinal followed with an RBI single to give the Power a 2-0 lead.
Lexington responded in the top of the second with an RBI single off the bat of Pete Yorgen to make the score 2-1 in favor of West Virginia, but that’s all the Legends mustered in the inning.
In the bottom of the third, West Virginia posted another two-run frame to take a 4-1 lead. Scott Kelly started the third-inning scoring with a solo home run and Liriano drove in his second run of the day with an RBI single to center field.
After the Legends added a run on the top of the fourth, the Power broke the game open in the bottom of the frame as Teodoro Martinez hit a three-run double to give West Virginia a 7-2 lead it didn’t relinquish. Both teams went scoreless for the remainder of the game.
West Virginia’s top five hitters in the lineup combined for six of its 10 hits and all seven RBIs. Kelly went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Martinez went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, Jimmy Paredes 1 for 4, Liriano 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Edwin Espinal 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Power starting pitcher Manny Corpas earned the win with five innings of work, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He moved to 1-1. Lexington starter Devontae Glenn got the loss as he allowed seven earned runs off five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Lexington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second innings off a bases-loaded walk. The Power responded with a two-run single off the bat of Rubi Silva to take a 2-1 lead.
Alberto Callaspo then doubled in the bottom of the fourth to extend West Virginia's lead to 3-1 but Lexington used a three-run home run in the fourth inning to take its second lead of the night.
Kelly tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the 4th with his second home run of the day.
Both teams went scoreless and the game went into extra innings where Liriano's walk off single gave the Power the 5-4 victory.
West Virginia and Lexington conclude their series Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at Power Park.