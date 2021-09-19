Atlantic League: West Virginia Power falls to Lexington 9-7 By Staff report Sep 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia Power fell to the Lexington Legends 9-7 on Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.With the loss, West Virginia’s second-half record is now 25-17 and the Power is a half game up on High Point — which won 8-6 on Sunday — in the Atlantic League South Division.Jimmy Paredes led the Power at the plate as he went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ramon Liriano was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.Elih Villanueva was the losing pitcher as he gave up eight earned runs off 10 hits in six innings of work. He is now 3-3. Reliever Jeff Thompson was the winning pitcher and he is now 4-1.Lexington wasted no time at the plate as the Legends scored two runs in the first and three runs in the second to take a 5-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, the Power broke through with three runs. Elmer Reyes’ sacrifice fly drove in Paredes, Liriano scored on a wild pitch and Nate Easley singled to drive in Yovan Gonzalez.The Power went on to take the 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a four-run frame. Paredes started the rally with a three-run double, and he was subsequently driven in by a Liriano double.That lead didn’t last long, though, as Lexington scored four runs of its own in the top of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead that went final.West Virginia is off Monday before hosting Gastonia for a three-game series with the first game starting on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV's world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first-responders to breaking pointCharleston retail experiences big changesWoman pleads guilty to trafficking teenage family member; feds say ex-chief raped girlMarshall football: East Carolina rallies to defeat Herd 42-38Student charged with battery after East Bank Middle fightJ. Timothy DiPiero: Levi Phillips Amendment needed in addiction fightWVU football: Mountaineers hang on to beat Virginia Tech 27-21Gazette-Mail editorial: Last COVID domino falls in West VirginiaGrading the Mountaineers: West Virginia vs. Virginia TechManna Meal: Feeding people, meeting needs for 45 years Upcoming Events