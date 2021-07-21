YORK, Pa. - After exploding for 10 runs on Tuesday, West Virginia's offense ran into a stingy York defense on Wednesday as the Revolution defeated the Power 5-1 at PeoplesBank Park.
West Virginia moves to 19-28 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while York moves to 21-28 and remains in last in the North Division.
York starting pitcher Duke Von Schamann was stellar as he pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing only one run and five hits as he struck out 10 batters to get the win (3-4).
West Virginia's pitching woes continued as starting pitcher Junior Figueroa lasted three innings allowing four runs off six hits and two walks. He got the loss and moves to 1-2 on the season.
York's offense got off to a hot start with a run in the bottom of the second off a fielder's choice. The Revolution scored three more runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
Von Schamann shut down Power batters until he was pulled in the top of the ninth after allowing two singles and a walk to load the bases. Revolution relief pitcher Edward Paredes came in for Von Schamann with one out in the ninth.
Paredes got a flyout before walking Miles Williams with the bases loaded to give the Power its first and only run.
West Virginia and York complete their three-game series on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.