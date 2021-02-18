At least one of the South Atlantic League teams exiled by Major League Baseball’s restructuring has found a home. Whether or not another SAL stalwart will follow the same route remains to be seen.
The Lexington (Ky.) Legends announced Thursday that they have joined the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, becoming the seventh member of the ALPB beginning with the 2021 season, scheduled to start May 28. The Legends join Gastonia (N.C.), York (Pa.), High Point (N.C.), Lancaster (Pa.), Long Island (N.Y.) and Southern Maryland in the league that remains unaffiliated with any franchises but has a partnership agreement with MLB. The ALPB, established in 1998, became the first independent pro baseball league to sign a working agreement with MLB in 2016.
With seven teams now in the fold, the ALPB would seemingly need to add at least one more team to ensure that one of the teams wouldn’t have to sit out while the other six play. At the end of its release issued Thursday, the APBL hinted at as much, saying “the Atlantic League will soon announce additional news regarding the 2021 Championship Season.”
One of the candidates to fill that apparent void could be the Charleston-based West Virginia Power, but efforts to contact Power officials for comment went unanswered Thursday.
Along with Lexington, the Power was one of 40 affiliated minor league franchises purged when MLB announced on Dec. 9 that it was cutting back to 120 minor league affiliates in a cost-cutting measure.
When the Dec. 9 announcement was made, Power officials put together, via Zoom, a media conference in which they offered assurances that baseball, professional or otherwise, would be played at Appalachian Power Park in the upcoming summer.
“The loss of affiliated baseball in Charleston, West Virginia, is simply disappointing, but the one thing that’s always been true about this organization, and this city, is that we always bounce back, better than before,” said David Kahn, the Power’s broadcast and media relations manager. “There will be baseball in downtown Charleston at Appalachian Power Park in 2021 and beyond.”
Despite having no direct affiliation with MLB, Atlantic League teams have had 950 of their players go on to sign contracts with MLB affiliates in the past 23 years, including more than 100 that have eventually been promoted to MLB rosters, according to the ALPB’s website.
