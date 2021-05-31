Some taunts are instant classics, some taunts are slow burns, and some taunts are just better off forgotten.
Baseball fans at Appalachian Power Park were treated to the latter variety Monday in Southern Maryland’s 8-5 win over the West Virginia Power, as right fielder David Harris delivered a timely and emphatic answer to a taunt doled out by longtime Charleston baseball rabble-rouser Rod “The Toast Man” Blackstone.
Harris faced Power starter Misael Siverio in the top of the first with two out and runners on first and second when Blackstone pointed out to a still-quiet crowd that Harris had personally been responsible for eight runners left on base in the first three games of the season.
As Power fans joined Blackstone in a rousing chant of “Strand Man,” Harris belted a pitch down the left-field line and over the wall for a three-run homer, sparking the Blue Crabs as they earned a split of the four-game series, the Power’s first as a member of the Atlantic League.
“Never mind,” Blackstone good-naturedly responded as the ball bounced onto Smith Street and gave the visitors a quick 3-0 lead.
Harris got a laugh of the timely turnaround afterward.
“It put a little pep in my step and put a little fire in me,” Harris said. “I got a little tired of it the past few days. Today I just wanted to press it and help my team no matter what. Then when it happened, well, good things happen, I guess.”
The Blue Crabs got out to a 6-0 lead in the second with RBI singles by Jake Marshall and Jordan Scott.
Power designated hitter Chris Salvey ignited a three-run inning for the Power in the fifth, as he collected his first professional base hit with a solo homer to left off Blue Crabs starter Austin Glorius. Salvey had been 0 for 2 prior to Monday’s game.
Glorius got his sixth strikeout of the game one batter later, but after a walk to Teodoro Martinez and a flyout from Scott Kelly, the Blue Crabs’ defense became uneasy. Rubi Silva reached on a Glorius error and then a wild pitch allowed Martinez and Silva to advance. West Virginia’s Jose Tabata then grounded to second and that ball was booted as well, allowing both runners to score and spelling the end of Glorius’ day.
Power manager Mark Minicozzi said that although his team managed just a split of the four-game set, the facts of the team’s roster combined with the way it scrapped back into contention gave him a positive outlook about the early season.
“Today started really ugly, but our guys battled back and it was a game to the end,” Minicozzi said. “You want to win a series but we’ll take a split. We’re still short a lot of guys, about six or seven of our main players right now, so to take a split while we’re waiting on guys to get here is a victory to us.”
West Virginia picked up two more unearned runs in the sixth to come within a run of the lead, and Power reliever Erik Manoah handled the Blue Crabs in short order in the seventh. However, Southern Maryland’s Dario Pizzano’s two-run single down the left-field line against West Virginia’s Hunter Cervenka in the eighth extended Southern Maryland's lead to 8-5.
Pizzano was 2 for 4 with a double, sacrifice fly and three RBIs. Martinez went 3 for 4 for the Power and Marshall was 3 for 4 for Southern Maryland.
Minicozzi said one troubling development that negatively affected both teams was the automated TrackMan system implemented to call balls and strikes. The Power manager noted that the umpiring crew reported there were roughly 25 pitches that the home plate umpire was not allowed to override.
“We’re here working on the system, but 25 pitches is a lot for the umpires not to be able to overrule,” he said.
A crowd of 1,423 attended the Memorial Day afternoon game. The Power opens a three-game series at home against the Long Island Ducks at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday. David Kubiak, a 6-foot-7, 31-year-old right-hander, is the Power's scheduled starting pitcher.