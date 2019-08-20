The West Virginia Power wasn’t able to overcome an early four-run deficit as it fell 5-3 to the Charleston RiverDogs Tuesday evening at Jopseph P. Riely Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina.
Charleston (29-28) came out swinging in the bottom of the first as Canaan Smith hammered a two-run home run and Josh Stowers smacked an RBI double to end Power starter Evan Johnson’s night. Oliver Dunn drove in a run off West Virginia reliever Ben Onyshko to stake the RiverDogs to a 4-0.
The Power (26-31) answered in the top of the second when Matt Sanders led off with a double before Dean Nevarez crushed a one-out, two-run homer to left field and trim West Virginia’s deficit to 2.
Onyshko found his rhythm, allowing just one hit over the second, third, and fourth innings, but gave up a single and threw two wild pitches to give the RiverDogs a run in the bottom of the fifth. He finished the night allowing one run on three hits and striking out five against one walk in 41/3 innings.
West Virginia mounted a rally in the ninth as Sanders and Nick Rodriguez led off the inning with back-to-back singles. After a fly out by Nevarez, Sanders came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Charlie McConnell, but Onil Pena struck out to end the comeback.
Charleston starter Roansy Contreras earned the win, yielding two runs on three hits and striking out five in six innings.
Power reliever Sal Biasi struck out six and walked three in three scoreless innings.
West Virginia and Charleston continue their series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.