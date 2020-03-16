The effects of the indefinite delay of the minor league baseball season have reached Appalachian Power Park, and more than just the West Virginia Power is feeling them.
The Power has been affected. Not only has opening day been pushed back to a yet-to-be determined day, the Power’s box office did not open Monday as scheduled. The team’s on-site merchandise store, the Power Outlet, also is closed until further notice.
Fans can still purchase mini-package and individual game tickets at wvpower.com, but more information on the Power’s 2020 ticketing policy will be provided at a later date. That news will come via email, social media and the Power’s website.
Several non-Power sporting events at Appalachian Power Park also have been canceled. Marshall University’s March 17 game against Virginia Tech and March 25 game against West Virginia University both are off. So is the Suddenlink High School Baseball Showcase, which was scheduled for March 26-28.
One event not yet scrubbed is the state baseball tournament, currently scheduled for June. Extracurricular activities in West Virginia schools have been suspended at least until April 10. That already has thrown logistical monkey wrenches at finishing the girls state basketball tournament and starting the boys state basketball tournament.