Matt Whatley’s double to center field scored Tyreque Reed on Wednesday, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 2-1 win at home against the West Virginia Power.
Whatley’s game-winning RBI came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and was the second double of the inning given up by Power reliever Benjamin Onyshko (3-3), who entered the game in the bottom of the sixth when the Crawdads had a 1-0 lead.
The Power tied the game in the top of the seventh when All-Star catcher Jake Anchia singled to center, scoring Nick Rodriguez. The Power managed just five hits in the game — three of them doubles --in losing by one run for the second time in the three-game series.
Hickory’s Grant Anderson (7-4) got the win in relief of starter Grant Wolfram. Anderson pitched two innings, giving up a run on three hits while striking out three. Kelvin Gonzalez pitched the eighth and ninth innings to pick up his third save of the season.
Onyshko lasted a 11/3 innings and gave up one run, two hits and struck out one.
The Power has lost three consecutive games and has dropped five of its last six while slipping to 15-17 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season. West Virginia is 52-51 overall.
The Crawdads are 21-10 in the second half and the win pulled them to within one-half game of the first-place Delmarva Shorebirds in the Northern Division. Hickory (63-35) also possesses the second-best overall record of the season among division teams, putting it in place to win a SAL playoff spot should Delmarva win the second-half divisional crown. The Shorebirds won the division’s first-half title.
The teams wrap up the series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the Power then traveling to Georgia for a four-game series against the Rome Braves beginning Friday.