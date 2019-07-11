The Delmarva Shorebirds used a five-run 10th inning to outlast the West Virginia Power 10-7 Thursday evening at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Delmarva earns the three-game series sweep and sits at 16-5 in the second half, while the Power falls to 9-12.
Tied 2-2 heading into the sixth, Delmarva’s Edison Lantigua belted a two-run homer and Nick Horvath drove in a run to give the Shorebirds a 5-2 edge.
The Power answered in the seventh as Nick Rodriguez hit a two-run shot and Julio Rodriguez followed up with a solo homer in the eighth to knot the score at 5 and help force extra innings.
Delmarva’s bats got hot in the 10th, though, using an RBI single, a two-run single, and a two-run double to go up 10-5.
In the bottom of the frame, Julio Rodriguez scored Ryan Ramiz on a single before crossing the plate on a groundout by Joseph Rosa, but the Power would get no closer.
West Virginia starter Ryne Inman was solid in a no-decision, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five in five innings. Reliever Sal Biasi took the loss, yielding four runs on five hits and striking out four against three walks in two innings.
Manny Pazos homered for the Power, and Bobby Honeyman went 2 for 5.
West Virginia starts a three-game series at Greensboro at 7 p.m. Friday.