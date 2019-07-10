The Delmarva Shorebirds scored four runs in the fifth inning in handing the West Virginia Power a 7-2 loss Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
With the scored tied at 1, first-place Delmarva plated four runs in the decisive fifth inning and added two more runs in the sixth to put the game away to improve to 15-5 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season and 63-26 overall.
West Virginia scored a run in the second inning on a Joseph Rosa RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Power plated its other run on a Nick Rodriguez RBI single.
Ryan Ramiz had two of the sixth hits for West Virginia (9-11, 46-44). Four Power pitchers combined to strike out 14 Delmarva hitters, led by six by starting pitcher Clay Chandler in four innings.
For Delmarva, Adam Hall was 3 for 6 and Seamus Curran, Ryne Ogren and Edison Lantigue had two hits each.
The two teams conclude their three-game series on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.