The West Virginia Power surrendered four runs over the fifth and sixth innings and fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-2 in the series opener Thursday evening at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
It marks just the second loss in West Virginia’s last seven games and puts the Power at 14-14 in the second half. Delmarva improves to 19-9.
West Virginia starter Evan Johnson was solid in the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out seven against no walks in 41/3 innings.
The Power struck first as Bobby Honeyman drove in Ryan Ramiz to stake Johnson to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Delmarva finally got to Johnson in the fifth, scoring three runs on three hits and a Power error to end his night.
The Shorebirds tacked on a run in the sixth and one in the ninth to cap their scoring.
West Virginia struggled to find any timely hits after the first inning, only plating another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Ramiz. The Power cranked out 10 hits but left 12 runners on base and went 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position.
Delmarva starter Gray Fenter did not figure in the decision, allowing six hits and one run and struck out six in three innings, while Juan Echevarria earned the win, giving up one hit and one walk and striking out two in one inning of relief.
Charlie McConnell and Dean Nevarez each went 2 for 4 and Ramiz finished 3 for 5 for the Power.
West Virginia and Delmarva continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m.