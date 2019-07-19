The Delmarva Shorebirds got three-run innings in the seventh and eighth, turning a close ballgame into a 9-5 win against the West Virginia Power Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Adam Hall doubled to start the scoring for the South Atlantic League Northern Division-leading Shorebirds with a double in the top of the seventh that scored J.C. Encarnacion and pulled Delmarva to within 5-4 of West Virginia’s tenuous lead. A wild pitch by Power reliever Benjamin Onyshko then allowed Robert Neustrom to score and tie the game, and Seamus Curran followed with a line drive to right field that scored Nick Rodriguez.
A pair of passed balls by Power catchers Jake Anchia and Manny Pazos allowed the Shorebirds to pad their lead the next inning. Anchia was ejected from the game after arguing the call following his miscue, leading to Pazos entering the game and committing the same mishandling of a pitch.
Onyshko dropped to 3-2 with the loss, as he was tagged with five earned runs in just 11/3 innings of relief. The Power had given starter Josias De Los Santos a 4-3 lead by the time he left in the fifth inning.
Delmarva’s Ruben Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief, going 22/3 innings and giving up just one unearned run. He struck out three.
The teams return to action at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.