Despite the offense scoring nine runs and a huge night from Julio Rodriguez, the West Virginia Power pitching staff couldn’t hold up its end in falling 10-9 to the Delmarva Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League Tuesday night in Salisbury, Maryland.
Rodriguez went 3 for 5 with a double, grand slam and six RBIs but it wasn’t enough in the losing effort for West Virginia, which fell to 25-26 in the second half.
Ryan Ramiz also collected a pair of hits for the Power but West Virginia stranded 12 runners on base compared to just five for Delmarva as the Shorebirds took advantage of their opportunities.
The Power scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by the grand slam by Rodriguez to lead 6-3, but Delmarva responded with four in the bottom half of the second inning to take a 7-6 advantage.
The Shorebirds added a run in the fifth inning before West Virginia reclaimed the lead at 9-8 with three runs in the sixth inning. The Power scored the runs on an error and an RBI double by Rodriguez.
Delvarva took back the lead with what proved to be the winning runs with two in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead 10-9. Nick Horvath homered and Johnny Rizer hit an RBI triple for the Shorebirds.
Power starting pitcher Ryne Inman got the start after coming off a performance where he was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week last week. Inman pitched a shutout in West Virginia’s 3-0 win over Lakewood but couldn’t get out of the first inning against Delmarva, going two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit, five walks and three runs.
The two teams play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.