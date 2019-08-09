Matt Sanders drilled a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and the West Virginia Power rode it all the way to a 3-1 South Atlantic League win at Lakewood Friday evening.
Devin Sweet (7-4) was the beneficiary of Sanders’ early blast, working the first five innings for the win. He permitted five hits and one run, striking out six and walking two. His lone flaw was a wild pitch that let Jonathan Guzman score a first-inning run.
Three Power relievers — Logan Rinehart, Bryan Pall and Dayeison Arias — combined to limit Lakewood to two hits over the final four innings.
The Power added to its lead in the top of the sixth when Austin Shenton’s double scored Bobby Honeyman for a 3-1 advantage.
Rafi Gonell of the BlueClaws was the hard-luck loser as he pitched the first five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out four with two walks.
The Power (23-24) and BlueClaws (19-26) are battling to stay out of last place in the Northern Division. They continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood.
Roster moves: Power catcher Jake Anchia was promoted to high-Class A Modesto Friday. Outfielder Billy Cooke was promoted to the Power from short-season Everett.
Anchia hit .213 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs in 81 games for the Power. Cooke batted .304 with two homers and eight RBIs in 22 games for Everett.
Thursday’s game
Power 3, BlueClaws 0: Ryne Inman pitched a three-hit shutout as the West Virginia Power blanked the Lakewood BlueClaws 3-0 Thursday night in Lakewood, New Jersey.
Inman (8-7) struck out 12 and walked none. He threw 107 pitches, 80 for strikes.
The Power scored single runs in three different innings. Charlie McConnell had an RBI triple in the third, McConnell delivered the second run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez scored in the eighth on a wild pitch.
Rodriguez and Mike Salvatore each had two hits for the Power.
Tom Sutera (0-2) took the loss for Lakewood.