HIGH POINT, N.C. — The West Virginia Power scored four runs in the top of the ninth, breaking a 2-2 tie and coming away with a 6-2 win over the High Point Rockers Sunday night at Truist Point Park.
The win pulled the Power back within one game of the Rockers in the Atlantic League South Division second-half standings. After entering the three-game series tied with High Point atop the division, West Virginia (21-14) salvaged the finale against the Rockers (22-13).
West Virginia’s Olmo Rosario got the ninth inning started by reaching on an error by High Point second baseman Michael Martinez. Jimmy Paredes followed with a double to right, scoring Rosario with the go-ahead run.
Edwin Espinal’s single to right moved Paredes to third, and Francisco Arcia followed with an RBI single to left to score Paredes and increase the Power’s lead to 4-2.
After pinch-hitter Miles Williams struck out for the inning’s first out, Connor Kopach drew a walk to load the bases. The next Power hitter, Nate Easley, hit a grounder to short and beat the relay on High Point’s double-play bid, and Espinal scored to make it a 5-2 game.
The inning’s fourth run crossed on Teodoro Martinez’s RBI single to center.
In the bottom of he ninth, Power reliever Mike Broadway retired all three batters he faced to wrap up the victory.
Junior Rincon (3-2) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning in relief of Power starter Arik Sikula, who pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Ryan Dull (0-1) took the loss for High Point.
Theodoro Martinez and Alberto Callaspo both went 2 for 5 for the Power, continuing their battle for the Atlantic League batting lead. Martinez’s .363 mark leads the league, while Callaspo is right behind him at .358. Callaspo’s home run in the sixth inning tied the game at 2.
Espinal and Arcia also had two hits for the Power.
After a day off Monday, West Virginia and High Point continue their battle for first place with four games at Appalachian Power Park, starting with a Tuesday doubleheader and single games Wednesday and Thursday.