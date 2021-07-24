A night after being shut out, the Gastonia Honey Hunters scored seven runs in the first inning and a baker's dozen overall in a 13-6 win over the West Virginia Power Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Power starter Bret Clarke (0-2) was the victim of Gastonia's early barrage, allowing nine runs (five earned) and five hits and five walks in 12/3 innings.
Down 9-0, West Virginia (20-30) tried to battle back, scoring two in the bottom of the second on Justin Henle's first home run of the season, and three more in the fourth on an RBI single from Teodoro Martinez and a two-run knock off the bat of Alberto Callaspo, cutting the Gastonia lead to 9-5.
Emmanuel Tapia's 10th home run of the season, a solo shot, upped the Honey Hunters' advantage to 10-5 in the top of the fifth. Connor Myers singled home a run for the Power in the seventh, but Gastonia (23-28) tacked on three runs in the top of the ninth, capped by a two-run home run by Mike Papi, his 12th on the year.
West Virginia matched Gastonia's hit total (12), with Myers and Callaspo leading the way with three hits apiece.
An announced crowd of 3,271 was on hand for the game, which lasted three hours and 40 minutes.
The Power and Honey Hunters play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m.