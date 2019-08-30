Grant Koch went 3 for 4 with three home runs and three RBIs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers cruised to an 11-1 win over the West Virginia Power Friday night at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
The Power drops the first game of their final series of the season and falls to 30-36 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season.
Greensboro jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a home run by Jonah Davis in the top of the first.
Both teams went scoreless over the second and third innings before the Grasshoppers got their momentum back in the fourth.
Fabricio Macias hit an RBI double in the fourth, and Koch hit a solo shot and Ji-Hwan Bae hit a two-run triple in the fifth to give Greensboro a 5-0 advantage.
The Grasshoppers piled on four more runs in the seventh, highlighted by Koch’s second homer and another RBI double by Macias, to extend their lead to 9.
West Virginia finally got to Greensboro starter Noe Toribio in the seventh as Dean Nevarez recorded an RBI ground out to put the Power on the board.
But Koch launched his third homer of the night and Jack Herman hit an RBI double to put the Grasshoppers up 11-1 and cap the scoring.
Toribio tossed seven solid innings to get the win, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. Cristofer Melendez finished the Power off over the final two innings, scattering two hits and striking out five.
Matt Martin took the loss for West Virginia, yielding five runs on five hits and striking out four against two walks in five innings.
Matt Sanders and Bobby Honeyman each went 2 for 4 for the Power, which managed just five hits.
West Virginia and Greensboro continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.