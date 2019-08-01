Greensboro starter Colin Selby struck out nine in five innings and the Grasshoppers used a pair of two-run innings to put away the West Virginia Power 5-2 Thursday evening at Appalachian Power Park.
Selby (5-3) picked up the victory, allowing just one run on five hits and one walk. The Greensboro bullpen combined to give up just one run on three hits and strike out eight over the final four innings.
Power starter Nate Fisher suffered the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out two against one walk in five innings.
Greensboro took an early lead, using a solo home run from Jonah Davis and an RBI single by Fabricio Macias to go up 2-0 in the top of the first.
Davis drove in another run in the top of the second before West Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Mike Salvatore.
In the eighth, the Grasshoppers used a Power error and back-to-back RBI doubles to take a 5-1 edge.
West Virginia’s Julio Rodriguez tried to ignite a late rally in the bottom of the inning, smashing a solo home run to trim the deficit to 5-2, but the Power would get no closer.
Davis and Macias each drove in two runs for the Grasshoppers.
Austin Shenton went 2 for 4 with a double and Bobby Honeyman collected two hits for West Virginia, who left eight runners stranded.
West Virginia and Greensboro conclude their series Friday night at 7:05.