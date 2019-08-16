Despite a quality start by Josias De Los Santos, the West Virginia Power fell to the Hagerstown Suns 4-1 Friday evening at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
West Virginia falls to 25-29 in the second half of the South Atlantic League season, while the Suns move to 26-28.
De Los Santos kept the Suns scoreless through the first two innings but gave up a two-run homer to Hagerstown’s Drew Mendoza in the top of the third.
The Suns threatened again in the fourth, using a lead-off single, a walk and a Power error to load the bases with two away, but De Los Santos got Hagerstown’s out Trey Vickers on a popup to second to get out of the jam.
West Virginia plated a run in the bottom of the frame as Bobby Honeyman led off with a double before coming around to score on a two-out triple to left field by Onil Pena and cut the deficit to 1.
De Los Santos found his groove after the fourth, retiring six straight Hagerstown hitters before giving way to reliever Reeves Martin. The Power right-hander finished the night allowing two runs and three hits while striking out four against three walks in six innings.
Hagerstown put what proved to be the final nail in the Power’s coffin in the top of the eighth, using two walks, a Power error and back-to-back RBI singles to score two more runs and go up 4-1.
The Power tried to mount a comeback in the bottom half of the inning as Billy Cooke led off with a single before stealing second and moving to third on a one-out single from Matt Sanders. But West Virginia’s Austin Shenton popped out to second and Pena struck out to end the threat.
Hagerstown’s Pearson McMahan retired the Power lineup in order in the ninth to earn the save and seal the victory.
Sanders finished 3 for 4 and Cooke went 2 for 3 for West Virginia, which cranked out nine hits but went just 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
Jackson Stoeckinger got the win for Hagerstown, yielding one run on six hits and striking out four against two walks in five innings.
West Virginia will try to avoid the series sweep from Hagerstown at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.