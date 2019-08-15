Jackson Cluff hit a run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 6-3 win over the West Virginia Power Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The single by Cluff started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Suns a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Justin Connell hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.
The Power tied the game 3-3 when Matt Sanders hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Joan Adon (11-3) got the win in relief while Sal Biasi (6-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Sanders homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Power (25-28 second half, 62-61 overall).
Despite the loss, West Virginia is 4-1 against Hagerstown (25-28, 65-68) this season.
The second game of the four-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Right-hander Josias De Los Santos (4-6, 4.67 ERA) gets the ball for West Virginia, while Hagerstown sends lefty Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2, 3.60 ERA) to the bump.